GAMUT Podcast Episode #67 from Idealliance

First aired on August 18, 2020

For years poor communication of quality expectations between brands, buyers, and suppliers has plagued the supply chain causing waste, frustration, and customer dissatisfaction. Idealliance’s Dianne Kennedy discusses the latest innovation, Print Quality Exchange Format (PQX) or ISO 20616-2, which defines a standard XML report designed to enable the exchange of print quality data reports from printers to brands and print buyers. Part two of a two-part series.

Dianne Kennedy Bio

Dianne Kennedy has had a long career on the leading edge of technology innovations. Her career began as a writer/editor for the Doubleday Educational Publishing division.

In 2003, Kennedy joined Idealliance as the VP of Digital and Print Technologies. There she led efforts to develop many technology standards, including PRISM, Mail.XML, and G7. Currently, Kennedy, sponsored by Idealliance, serves as technical lead and Editor for ISO 12606 Graphic technology — File format for quality control data and metadata. She has just launched a new consultancy, www.pqxconsulting.com, to assist printers and brands in implementing PQX and PRX print quality reporting. Kennedy was the recipient of the Graphic Communication Association’s 1992 Tekkie award for her technology innovations to the professional publishing industry and the 2016 Franklin Luminaire Innovation Excellence Award for her changes in support of the digital media supply chain.

