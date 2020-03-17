Share











GAMUT Podcast Episode #55 from Idealliance

First aired on March 17, 2020

Viktor Lazzeri, Business Manager for Barbieri products at Color Concepts, discusses the story of the Italian technology company, Barbieri, and how Color Concepts supports Barbieri customers in the global supply chain.

Barbieri is an internationally operating manufacturer and supplier of intelligent color measurement systems that ensure the highest image quality for professional digital printing. Barbieri is a color measurement market leader for large format, flatbed, and industrial printing.

Color Concepts B.V. and North America is the world’s largest, independent, state-of-the-art profiling and testing lab for professional digital wide-format printing industry.

