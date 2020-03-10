Share











Sale! 75% Off the All-Online BrandQ® Manager Certification Course

Built by and for the Packaging Supply Chain

YES! I WANT TO SAVE 75%! »

BrandQ® Manager Online Training and Certification is an individual certification designed to help brand managers and anyone who manages any aspect of color reproduction.

Who Should Enroll

Brand Managers, Designers, Print & Packaging Supply Chain Professionals, Anyone working in the Packaging Supply Chain

BrandQ® Manager Lessons Include:

(7.1 Hours Run Length)

The Big Picture – Why BrandQ ®

How to Measure Color

Understanding LAB

Specifying Print Aims

Global Print Standards

Reference Printing Conditions

Color Management Basics

G7 ® Fundamentals

Fundamentals Custom Print Standards

Paper Relative Theory

Spot Colors

SCTV

Tolerances

Print Specification Document Development

Pre-assessment of Your Supply Chain

Evaluation of G7 based Printing Aims

Spot Color Evaluation

Proof Alignment

Printed Alignment

Viewing Conditions

Non-traditional Print

Supply Chain Assessment

Case Studies

Application

Barriers to Success

Certification Exam

View a sample lesson

Idealliance is the leading training & certifying body in the industry with tens of thousands certified globally.

Learn More and Register Now »

This Certification is for you if…

You work in the Print and Packaging Supply Chain-CPG or FMCG

You are a brand, brand owner, print buyer, service provider, creative, creative agency, pre-press, pre-media, QC, or OEM

You have any role in managing color, producing color, writing PQMs

You do fingerprinting, press alignments, proof alignments, press acceptance, print buyer requirements, SOPs, color library creation, process mapping, brand guidelines and print and process management.

All certification courses are self-paced, 100% online, and mobile-enabled, so you can take your learning on the go.

Learn More and Register Now »

Certification Information

A passing exam with 80% proficiency qualifies the user for professional certification.

Certificates are automatically generated and distributed via email upon successful completion of the course.