BrandQ® Manager Online Training and Certification is an individual certification designed to help brand managers and anyone who manages any aspect of color reproduction.

Who Should Enroll

Brand Managers, Designers, Print & Packaging Supply Chain Professionals, Anyone working in the Packaging Supply Chain

BrandQ® Manager Lessons Include:
(7.1 Hours Run Length)

  • The Big Picture – Why BrandQ®
  • How to Measure Color
  • Understanding LAB
  • Specifying Print Aims
  • Global Print Standards
  • Reference Printing Conditions
  • Color Management Basics
  • G7®Fundamentals
  • Custom Print Standards
  • Paper Relative Theory
  • Spot Colors
  • SCTV
  • Tolerances
  • Print Specification Document Development
  • Pre-assessment of Your Supply Chain
  • Evaluation of G7 based Printing Aims
  • Spot Color Evaluation
  • Proof Alignment
  • Printed Alignment
  • Viewing Conditions
  • Non-traditional Print
  • Supply Chain Assessment
  • Case Studies
  • Application
  • Barriers to Success
  • Certification Exam

Idealliance is the leading training & certifying body in the industry with tens of thousands certified globally.

This Certification is for you if…

  • You work in the Print and Packaging Supply Chain-CPG or FMCG
  • You are a brand, brand owner, print buyer, service provider, creative, creative agency, pre-press, pre-media, QC, or OEM
  • You have any role in managing color, producing color, writing PQMs
  • You do fingerprinting, press alignments, proof alignments, press acceptance, print buyer requirements, SOPs, color library creation, process mapping, brand guidelines and print and process management.

All certification courses are self-paced, 100% online, and mobile-enabled, so you can take your learning on the go.

Certification Information

A passing exam with 80% proficiency qualifies the user for professional certification.

Certificates are automatically generated and distributed via email upon successful completion of the course.