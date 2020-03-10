Sale! 75% Off the All-Online BrandQ® Manager Certification Course
Built by and for the Packaging Supply Chain
BrandQ® Manager Online Training and Certification is an individual certification designed to help brand managers and anyone who manages any aspect of color reproduction.
Who Should Enroll
Brand Managers, Designers, Print & Packaging Supply Chain Professionals, Anyone working in the Packaging Supply Chain
BrandQ® Manager Lessons Include:
(7.1 Hours Run Length)
- The Big Picture – Why BrandQ®
- How to Measure Color
- Understanding LAB
- Specifying Print Aims
- Global Print Standards
- Reference Printing Conditions
- Color Management Basics
- G7®Fundamentals
- Custom Print Standards
- Paper Relative Theory
- Spot Colors
- SCTV
- Tolerances
- Print Specification Document Development
- Pre-assessment of Your Supply Chain
- Evaluation of G7 based Printing Aims
- Spot Color Evaluation
- Proof Alignment
- Printed Alignment
- Viewing Conditions
- Non-traditional Print
- Supply Chain Assessment
- Case Studies
- Application
- Barriers to Success
- Certification Exam
Idealliance is the leading training & certifying body in the industry with tens of thousands certified globally.
This Certification is for you if…
- You work in the Print and Packaging Supply Chain-CPG or FMCG
- You are a brand, brand owner, print buyer, service provider, creative, creative agency, pre-press, pre-media, QC, or OEM
- You have any role in managing color, producing color, writing PQMs
- You do fingerprinting, press alignments, proof alignments, press acceptance, print buyer requirements, SOPs, color library creation, process mapping, brand guidelines and print and process management.
All certification courses are self-paced, 100% online, and mobile-enabled, so you can take your learning on the go.
Certification Information
A passing exam with 80% proficiency qualifies the user for professional certification.
Certificates are automatically generated and distributed via email upon successful completion of the course.