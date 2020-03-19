Share











When you become a certified expert through Idealliance, your certification is good for two years. Now is a good time to check when your certification will expire.

In order to maintain your Idealliance Certification, you must successfully complete the online recertification course.

A special continuing learning opportunity

Idealliance is proud to offer you a special continued learning opportunity to expand your knowledge, earn additional certification, to serve your graphic communication, printing, and packaging supply chain partners. Register before June 30, 2020 for recertification, and earn ONE FREE Idealliance online Certification & Training course.

Free Idealliance Online Certification & Training courses include:

BrandQ ® Manager

Color Management Professional ® (CMP) Choose from CMP Fundamentals, CMP Premedia, CMP Digital Print, CMP Offset Print, CMP Creative, or CMP Sales.

Mail Professional (MailPro ® ) Fundamentals or MailPro ® Advanced

Printing Planning & Estimating (PPE) Choose from PPE Digital, PPE Flexo, PPE Offset, or PPE Wide-Format



Note: Upon registration for your recertification, you will receive an email with a special promo code to redeem your free course offer.

When Should You Recertify

Please renew by the close of your recertification offer period to continue your certification status.

Please note that if you do not get recertified, your certification status will become invalid, and according to Idealliance’s Policy on Trademarks Usage and Misuse, you will no longer be able to make reference or utilize mention of this certification to support the global print and packaging supply chain.

If you have questions regarding your account or issues with completing recertification, please feel free to contact us by email or phone, 703-837-1070.

Certification Information

All certification courses are self-paced, 100% online, and mobile-enabled, so you can take your learning on the go.

A passing exam with 80% proficiency qualifies the user for professional certification.

Certificates are automatically generated and distributed via email upon successful completion of the course.

Idealliance is the leading training & certifying body in the industry with tens of thousands certified globally.