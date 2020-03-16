Share











Become a certified Color Management Professional (CMP) and master critical color concepts and practical leading practices to insure consistent color reproduction and exceed your customers’ expectations.

Benefits of the Color Management Professional® Certification

Being a Certified Color Management Professional® includes the knowledge to improve color accuracy, assure brand color, build color managed workflows, control image color and maximize the value of your color quality. It is also a tremendous foundation to have in order to work to become a G7® Expert or G7® Professional. (Color Management Professional® is not a certification or license to perform G7® Expert/Professional licensed work and/or G7® Master Facility Qualification.)

Who Should Enroll

These courses are recommended for print and digital media production professionals and managers of all levels, professionals charged with the design and production of creative content, premedia, digital media, and offset print production professionals and managers.

Gain a Deep Understanding of:

Color Theory

Color Management

Calibration and Linearization

Profiling

ICC Profiles

Color Evaluation

And Much More

Choose From:

Fundamentals (4.3 hours run length)

Creative (2.7 hours run length)

Digital Print (3.6 hours run length)

Offset Print (3 hours run length)

PreMedia (4.3 hours run length)

Certification Information

All certification courses are self-paced, 100% online, and mobile-enabled, so you can take your learning on the go.

A passing exam with 80% proficiency qualifies the user for professional certification.

Certificates are automatically generated and distributed via email upon successful completion of the course.