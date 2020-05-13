Share











First aired on March 11, 2019

Esko’s Mark Samworth demystifies seven-color process printing for flexography, offset, and digital. A leading patent holder in a variety of technologies including expanded gamut printing, Mark provides insight into the value, history, and future of this technology through his experience and current work in developing standards and specifications through Idealliance’s Print Properties & Colorimetric Council Extended Color Gamut Global Technical Subcommittee.

Guest: Mark Samworth, Color Specialist at Esko.

