Idealliance Foundation Awards Three Scholarships at P.V.G College of Engineering & Technology in Pune, India

Alexandria, VA (January 13, 2019) – Idealliance is proud to award the Idealliance Foundation Scholarship to three students of P.V.G’s College of Engineering & Technology, Pune. These three students are recognized for their commitment to education and supporting global industry innovation, aligning with the core mission of Idealliance and the Idealliance Foundation. Idealliance is proud to announce the three third year students from the Printing Engineering of P.V.G’s College of Engineering and Technology, Pune: Ms. Prajakta Shetye, Mr. Harshavardhan Mahajan and Mr. Sandesh Tikande.

“We extremely proud to support this college and most certainly support the future generation of the industry every way we can, just as we do all over the world. On behalf of the Idealliance Foundation, I personally congratulate all the scholarship recipients, their commitment to education, and all those who support their education, and I very much look forward to watching the impact all of these students will have on our great industry,” said Tim Baechle, CEO of Idealliance.

The Idealliance Foundation scholarship was announced at the recent PRINT ERA event January 4th-5th, 2020. PRINT ERA is organized and conducted by the students of the Circle of Printing Engineers (COPE) of the Printing Engineering Department, P.V.G’s College of Engineering and Technology, Pune. The objective of organizing such an event is to provide students with a platform to put their theoretical knowledge to practical use as well as to showcase their talents through a series of technical and non-technical events. PRINT ERA 2020 included students from Printing Institutes all over Maharashtra State.

Idealliance Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established by Idealliance in 2005 to advance global educational, technical expertise, innovation, and transformative initiatives that prepare graphic communications professionals for the next generation of technology, workflows, standards, specifications, and global market trends to help guide them as they prepare to make their imprint on the industry. Idealliance and The Idealliance Foundation fulfill their mission by providing scholarships, training, certification, curriculum and support of living our brand through giving to students and educational institutions throughout the world, where there is a core focus in packaging, printing, publishing and media.

PRINT ERA also included a seminar and practical demonstration of deep insights and the latest trends in ISO Standards, Expanded Color Gamut and Benefits of G7 in Printing, delivered to all the students by Mr. Panthala Selvan, Managing Director of Idealliance South Asia, while also simultaneously announcing the recipients of three third year students from the Printing Engineering of P.V.G’s College of Engineering and Technology, Pune: Ms. Prajakta Shetye, Mr. Harshavardhan Mahajan and Mr. Sandesh Tikande. During the event Prof. Dr. Akshay V. Joshi, Printing Engineering Department of P.V.G’s College of Engineering and Technology was also recognized by Idealliance for recently completing G7 Expert Certification.

Dr. Kiran Deshpande, Global Senior Color Management Expert, Siegwerk also served as guest of honor for the PRINT ERA event, with special guest Mr. Prasad Upasani, Head, Pre-press and Technical Sales, Parakh Flexipacks. The State Level Event was conducted with the support of Title Sponsor “Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.” And Associate Sponsors “Erhardt + Leimer (E+L) India Pvt. Ltd. and The Poona Press Owners Association (PPOA).”

For more information about Idealliance and the Idealliance Foundation please contact Tim Baechle, CEO, at (703) 837-1069 | tbaechle@idealliance.org

ABOUT IDEALLIANCE

Powering the Supply Chain®

Print Anywhere™…Brilliantly

Idealliance, a global think tank, is a non-profit graphic communications industry organization with 12 strategically located offices around the world. Idealliance serves brands, OEMs, service providers in print and packaging, content & media creators, creative agencies/design teams, material suppliers, and innovators & developers worldwide. We do our work through ISO Standards Innovation, Print and Digital Workflows & Technologies Development & Integration, Technical Research, Certification, Training, Brand & Facility Auditing Programs, Brand Strategy Consulting/Premedia and we serve as a Global Super Connector for brands, print buyers, service providers, & OEMs throughout the world. Our specifications have transformed the graphic communications industry by defining production workflows for color (GRACoL®, SWOP®, XCMYK™, G7®, and BrandQ®). Idealliance is the world’s foremost certifying body for competencies, systems, materials, and facilities, and Idealliance, a Liaison ‘A’ to ISO TC130, is one of the world’s largest contributors and developers of ISO standards.

Join us in creating the future of our industry. www.idealliance.org | (703) 837-1070