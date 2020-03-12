Share











Take Your G7® Expert Status to the Next Level

Become a G7® Process Control Expert

For Those Who Are Already Certified G7® Experts

As a licensed G7® Expert you are licensed at the height of certification in the industry. By becoming a G7® Process Control Expert you will enhance your status and be able to help organizations to implement and maintain process control, ISO standardization, specifications, procedures and practices.

The G7® Process Control course is workflow training from the creative process through print output. It identifies how to standardize workflow processes to reduce costs and expand efficiencies.

Who Should Enroll

Print, premedia, creative and production professionals who already have G7® Expert status.

G7® Process Control Expert Lessons:

(9.5 Hours Run Length)

Working Spaces Printing Aims Evaluation of Proof & material to an Aim PDF/X Fundamentals Data Reception and Creation Platemaking Calibration Sheetfed Ink and Chemistry The Paperwork Audit Ready CMP 2.0 Introduction Color Mgmt. G7® Theory G7® Color Metrics Relative Paper Theory & Application Performance Classification Soft Proofing Process Control Trending and Analyses Hardcopy Proofing Viewing Conditions G7® Compliance Levels Client Training How ISO Relates G7® and Digital Devices Standard Operating Procedures G7® PC Test Form Press Prep Certification Exam

The course was created by Idealliance, the leading certification body in the industry, and has a tremendous amount of content to help you become the best at what you do.

G7® Process Control Expert Training



Sale Price: $249 (50% Off)



(Regular Price $500)



What’s Included:

9.5 Hours of self-paced online training

Over 600+ pages of reference document with hundreds of support materials, articles, and SOP templates you can use as you like.

As a G7® Expert, you are:

Licensed in the #1 color specification in the world.

Focused on a standard and methodology that drives efficiency, reduces massive amounts of waste and dramatically increases profitability.

An expert in your discipline of color management and technology.

Able to help print facilities implement and maintain process control, including G7®Master Facility Qualification and color calibration.

By becoming a G7® Process Control Expert, you will:

Help create a culture of a process control, where everyone is managing what is being measured day-in and day-out to ensure precision and quality.

Deliver empirical data to customers to show job performance and tight procedural control.

Be able to ensure quality print after print.

G7 is the most recognized certification of proficiency and quality control in the world. G7, G7 Master Facility Qualification and G7 Process Control are not a badge or a one-time thing, but the world leading color management specification and standards program that ensures costs savings, up-time increase, waste reduction, increased profitability and production your customers can rely on every single day, every single job, no matter where they are in the world and no matter what type of press you are printing on.

All certification courses are self-paced, 100% online, and mobile-enabled, so you can take your learning on the go.

Sale Ends June 30, 2020

Certification Information

A passing exam with 80% proficiency qualifies the user for professional certification and inclusion in the Idealliance database of certified experts.

Certificate and electronic badge are automatically generated and distributed via email upon successful completion of the course.

Display on your business cards or your website to prove your expertise.

Upon successful completion you will have the ability to not only qualify a facility as a G7® Master Facility but you can also qualify them as a G7® Process Control Master Facility, all through the same single certification.

Certifications are valid for 2 years. To maintain certification you must successfully complete a recertification training every two (2) years.