Share











Idealliance Acknowledges Industry Achievement with 2020 Circle of Excellence Award Honorees

Industry Leaders from Eastman Kodak Co., Esko-Graphics, Inc., The Graphic Communications Association/Taiwan & Ryerson University

Alexandria, VA (October 29, 2020) – Each year Idealliance recognizes professionals in the graphic communications industry for their innovation and advancement of the industry. Richard D. Ryan, Idealliance CEO, said, “We want to extend our appreciation to the industry professionals who selflessly dedicate their time, energy, and expertise to advancing the global printing and packaging industry. Our success and the future of the print and packaging supply chain depends on the extraordinary contributions from people like those whom we are honoring for this year’s Circle of Excellence Award.”

The Idealliance Circle Award of Excellence was established in 2005 to recognize extraordinary contributions by Idealliance Members who have transformed the graphic communications industry. These professionals—from brands and creators, to print service providers, to suppliers and technology partners—have improved the industry through new innovations across the print and packaging supply chain.

The Idealliance Board of Directors honors the following professionals with the 2020 Circle of Excellence Award:

Fred Hsu

Managing Director

The Graphic Communications Foundation

Taipei City, Taiwan

Development of global quantitative evaluation protocols and adoption

William Li

Color & Content Product Manager

Eastman Kodak Co.

Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Advancement of graphic communications and color standards and best practice

Jason Lisi

Professor, School of Graphic Communications Management

Ryerson University

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Advancement of graphic communications education programs

Mark R. Samworth

Senior Product Specialist – Color

Esko USA

Miamisburg, Ohio

Advancement of color management best practices and innovation for industry standards

The Award Honorees are nominated by Idealliance Working Group Leaders and Staff and chosen by the Idealliance Board of Directors. Over the fifteen-year lifetime of the Award, fifty-six industry professionals were honored with the Circle of Excellence Award

CONTACT

For additional information, please contact David Steinhardt, Managing Director, Idealliance, at 703.887.7680 or dsteinhardt@idealliance.org.

ABOUT IDEALLIANCE

Idealliance is a global graphic communications industry association. With its legacy reaching back to 1896 Idealliance is a catalyst for workflow transformation and connector for supply chain partners in the broad spectrum of print and packaging. We seek to provide an environment where, together, supply chain partners can innovate the way print is created and produced around the globe. Our specifications have changed the graphic communications supply chain by creating state-of-the-art architectures for production workflows. Our education and certification curriculum is the world’s foremost certifying platform to energize professionals, systems, and facilities. Idealliance members encompass brands, content and media creators, creative agencies and design teams, material suppliers, OEMs, print service providers, and technology developers.

Join us to create the future of our industry at www.idealliance.org.