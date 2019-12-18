Share











Idealliance Certifies 18 New G7® Experts at Ricoh-Boulder, CO to Support the Global Print & Packaging Supply Chain

Alexandria, VA (December 13, 2019) – Idealliance and Ricoh partnered to host G7 certification and training at the Ricoh Customer Experience Center in Boulder, CO for 18 G7 Experts.

G7 certification & training gives G7 Experts the ability to manage the most critical factors of business performance for the print & packaging supply chain and align Print Anywhere™. Print and packaging suppliers, OEMs, brands and print buyers who maintain G7 based workflows, see added efficiencies, profitability and continuous innovation to raise the bar for print production quality and consistency with the support of Idealliance certified G7 Experts.

These Idealliance certified & licensed G7 Experts include members of the print, packaging, and graphic communications supply chains as color management experts ranging from print & prepress service providers, color management & press technicians, operators, OEMs, and global brands. These G7 Experts gained the valuable first-hand experience and training through live print production demonstration and implementation of G7 in the cutting-edge Ricoh Customer Experience Center in Boulder, which is also an elite qualified G7 Master Colorspace Facility. These G7 Experts learned in a live print facility where strategies and technology for digital print utilizing G7 meets the requirements of Ricoh’s partners, print buyers, brands, and other print supply chain members.

Idealliance certified G7 Experts support, align, and maintain G7 Master Facilities around the globe across all print technologies & facilities by driving process control cultures throughout production to allow top print service providers like to meet the call of brands, creatives, and print buyers regardless of print technology and application to achieve visual consistency and process control throughout all print production workflows.

“Idealliance and Ricoh have a long-standing partnership and we are excited to support their team of G7 Experts around the world and are proud to certify these (18) new G7 Experts to support their respective portions of the global print & packaging supply chain. These G7 Experts, with an opportunity to experience G7 in the premier Ricoh Customer Experience Center, are equipped to apply G7 to their workflows and print technology to meet the most stringent needs of print buyers and brands everywhere.” says Jordan Gorski Vice President of Global Certification Programs.

G7 is the global standard for near-neutral and visual uniformity across all print technology as it aligns the global print supply chain through leading print alignment specifications & strategies for one file, one separation, one target, one calibration, one remarkable similar visual appearance, on any machine, any print technology, anywhere in the world. Print Anywhere™ with G7®.

Upcoming G7 Trainings include EFI Connect, Las Vegas, NV Jan 23-24; Tokyo, Japan Feb 11-13; Konica Minolta Duluth, GA Feb 18-20; Dusobox March 17-19, Orlando, FL; and many others around the globe through Idealliance’s 12 global offices. A full calendar of upcoming training can be found at www.idealliance.org/g7training.

For more information about G7 and G7 training opportunities, visit www.idealliance.org/g7 or contact Jordan Gorski at +1 (703) 837-1096 or jgorski@idealliance.org.

ABOUT IDEALLIANCE

Powering the Supply Chain®

Print Anywhere™

Idealliance, a global think tank, is a non-profit graphic communications industry organization with 12 strategically located offices around the world. Idealliance serves brands, OEMs, service providers in print and packaging, content & media creators, creative agencies/design teams, material suppliers, and innovators & developers worldwide. We do our work through ISO Standards Innovation, Print and Digital Workflows & Technologies Development & Integration, Technical Research, Certification, Training, Brand & Facility Auditing Programs, Brand Strategy Consulting/Premedia and we serve as a Global Super Connector for brands, print buyers, service providers, & OEMs throughout the world. Our specifications have transformed the graphic communications industry by defining production workflows for color (GRACoL®, SWOP®, XCMYK™, G7®, and BrandQ®). Idealliance is the world’s foremost certifying body for competencies, systems, materials, and facilities, and Idealliance, a Liaison ‘A’ to ISO TC130, is one of the world’s largest contributors and developers of ISO standards.

Join us in creating the future of our industry. www.idealliance.org | (703) 837-1070