Share











Idealliance® Fills to Capacity First International LIVE ONLINE G7® Training Class

Alexandria, VA (August 3, 2020) – Idealliance, the international association of brands, printers, and technology companies, has recently completed their first international live instructor-led online training to certify G7 Experts. A completely full class of 29 participants, including color and quality control experts, prepress and production technicians, OEMs, and technology suppliers, attended the five half-days of training and successfully completed the certification exam to become globally recognized G7 Experts & G7 Professionals.

Reviews of the new online live training format have been exceptional.

“I was able to follow along easily, practice, and interact. I’ve spent years dealing with color in production and achieving incredible results for clients and working with G7 Experts. Having this certification solidifies the methods in place, opens up to new solutions, and will be much-added value to our clients!” said Michael Dequilla, of the Lowe Martin Group.

“Our team did a phenomenal job transforming the G7 program from an in-person experience to a live online training to allow G7 Experts to continue to learn and become certified without having to travel,” said Jordan Gorski, Senior Vice President, Idealliance. “We continue to encourage participants to utilize their own color management tools and solutions during the hands-on activities portion of the training.”

The class was filled to capacity; although online trainings could theoretically be any size, registration was limited to 29 participants to ensure direct support by Idealliance’s certified G7 Expert trainer & technical staff, and a samples kit containing printed test forms commonly used for G7 Master Facility Qualification and G7 press calibrations was shipped to every participant prior to the training.

G7 is the industry-leading standard for near-neutral and visual uniformity across all print technology. It aligns the global print supply chain through print alignment specifications and strategies—which reduces production cost and time—and print quality and consistency across the entire supply chain. G7 aligns Print Anywhere®.

The next G7 online live training event will be taught in English on August 31 – September 4. Register here » Additional online live training will follow in the coming months, through 2020.

The next in-person training event will be taught in Mandarin, on August 26-28 in Taipei, Taiwan, for G7 Expert Certification. Register here »

CONTACT

For more information about G7 and G7 training opportunities, visit www.idealliance.org/g7 or contact Jordan Gorski at +1 (703) 837-1096 or jgorski@idealliance.org.

ABOUT IDEALLIANCE

Idealliance is a global graphic communications industry non-profit association with twelve (12) strategically located offices around the world. Idealliance serves brands, OEMs, service providers in print and packaging, content and media creators, creative agencies and design teams, material suppliers, and technology developers. We do our work through standards innovation, workflow integration, technical research, and certification and training. We serve as a global connector for brands, print buyers, service providers, and OEMs through brand and facility auditing programs and consulting—and we are the world’s foremost certifying organization for competencies, systems, and facilities.

Join us to create the future of our industry at www.idealliance.org.