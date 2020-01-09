Share











Idealliance Launches New Higher Education Membership Program That Includes Free Access to Industry Leading Certification Courses for All Students, Educators, and Print Center Team Members

Alexandria, VA (January 9, 2020) – Idealliance, the global leader in standards, specifications and certification training development in printing, packaging and design, has created a new membership offering specifically for Higher Education organizations in the graphic communications industry that provides all the benefits of regular Idealliance organizational membership with the tremendous added benefits of a much lower cost and making all online certification courses available to all students, educators, and print center team members at no cost as part of the Idealliance Higher Ed Membership.

“Idealliance has always recognized that the youth are the future of our ongoing growth within our industry in a global and highly technical environment, and we support all the great work that our colleges and universities do by providing all the benefits of Idealliance membership plus including our entire catalog of online professional certification courses for one extremely low price,” says Steve Ballinger, Senior Vice President of Idealliance.

How it works:

Cost is $350 annually for the entire institution and covers all individuals (Price is not per person).

Includes all regular Idealliance benefits such as: Exclusive downloadable resources such as datasets, profiles, color targets, specifications, tools, “How-to” videos, BrandQ ® webinars, workflows, leading specifications, and much, much more. The Video Library which includes how-to step-by-step instruction around leading practices in short digestible videos covering areas from PANTONE to Expanded Gamut. GAMUT ® : Idealliance Weekly Podcast. BrandQ ® Webinar series including access to live webinars and the entire archive of past webinars. Free downloadable Idealliance Guide to Print Production global publication—which is the Idealliance standards, specifications, leading practices and educational outline of our work. Member exclusive forum where you can ask questions and get immediate answers in real-time from the Idealliance’s technical staff and fellow members.

Access to all the online certification courses which are normally $99-$395 each. No extra fee as, students, professors, and print center employees get total access—ALL are INCLUDED for only one (1) Annual Fee per Institution.

Certification courses that are included:

Color Management Professional ® (CMP) Fundamentals

(CMP) Fundamentals Color Management Professional ® (CMP) Digital Print

(CMP) Digital Print Color Management Professional ® (CMP) Offset Print

(CMP) Offset Print Color Management Professional ® (CMP) PreMedia

(CMP) PreMedia Color Management Professional ® (CMP) Creative

(CMP) Creative Color Management Professional ® (CMP) Master

(CMP) Master Print Planning & Estimating ® (PPE) Digital

(PPE) Digital Print Planning & Estimating ® (PPE) Offset

(PPE) Offset Print Planning & Estimating ® (PPE) Flexo

(PPE) Flexo Print Planning & Estimating ® (PPE) Wide-Format

(PPE) Wide-Format Print Planning & Estimating ® (PPE) Master

(PPE) Master MailPro © Fundamentals

Fundamentals MailPro © Advanced

Advanced Process Control

BrandQ® Manager Online Training (Great for Designers and working in Packaging)

For only $350 per year, all students, educators, and print center employees will have access to all the Idealliance membership benefits plus over 89 hours of leading certification training and their exams .

“We have always supported the future generation of our great industry and wanted to find a way that we could give them more and more, literally, everything we had to offer, beyond the global scholarships we provide around the world through the Idealliance Foundation. This generation is so important to our industry, we want them to have everything available to them to help them build upon their education, knowledge, certification and prepare them as best as we can to watch them make an indelible impact on our industry around the world,” said Tim Baechle, CEO of Idealliance.

For more information about membership please contact Donna Komlo, Manager of Customers & Services, at (703) 837-1060 | dkomlo@idealliance.org

