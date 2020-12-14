We are excited to announce that Idealliance has transitioned to a new online training portal called “Idealliance Learning!”
How does this impact you?
Change is here.
- Any new online training/exams you purchase will now be accessible via Idealliance Learning. (As of December 14, 2020.)
Stay on top of your training.
- You have until December 31, 2020 to complete your current trainings/exams in the old portal.
- As of January 1, 2021, the old site will no longer be accessible/active.
- If you lose access to the current system before completing your in-progress training/exams, contact registrar@idealliance.org for access to the new portal, Idealliance Learning.
Log in
Idealliance Learning is accessible via this URL: https://learning.idealliance.org
Questions?
Questions? Please contact us at registrar@idealliance.org.