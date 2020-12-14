Share

We are excited to announce that Idealliance has transitioned to a new online training portal called “Idealliance Learning!”

How does this impact you?

Idealliance Learning New Online Training Portal is Here

Change is here.

  • Any new online training/exams you purchase will now be accessible via Idealliance Learning. (As of December 14, 2020.)

Stay on top of your training.

  • You have until December 31, 2020 to complete your current trainings/exams in the old portal.
  • As of January 1, 2021, the old site will no longer be accessible/active.
  • If you lose access to the current system before completing your in-progress training/exams, contact registrar@idealliance.org for access to the new portal, Idealliance Learning.

Idealliance Learning is accessible via this URL: https://learning.idealliance.org

Questions?

Questions? Please contact us at registrar@idealliance.org.

