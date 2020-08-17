Share











Idealliance Relaunches Sponsorship Program, Connecting Suppliers with Industry Experts & Buyers

Alexandria, VA (August 17, 2020) – Idealliance, the world’s leading global graphic communications industry association, is pleased to announce the relaunch of advertising and sponsorship programs in connection to its many and various digital media outlets. The relaunch of sponsorship and advertising programs represents a new opportunity for OEMs and other suppliers to the graphics communications industry to connect with Idealliance’s global audience of color management professionals and experts. These professionals specify or directly purchase the goods and services that power the industry’s global supply chain.

“The inclusion of sponsorships and advertising in connection with our exciting bi-weekly podcast series, our website, our free training webinars, among other media, makes these more meaningful for our audience. And that in turn helps us to be more closely aligned with our market. And if our new advertising customers and event sponsors sell more of their products or services that’s all the better for everyone, including our association,” said Dick Ryan, Idealliance CEO.

The first two opportunities for sponsorship are the bi-weekly GAMUT podcast, which has an active listening audience, and the monthly Idealliance Digest, which is a digital newsletter that covers important industry news and training opportunities for color management professionals across the supply chain.

LEARN MORE

The sponsorship program is open now, with a great first-mover discount for interested sponsors. For additional information, please contact Kelsey Fields, Idealliance Sponsorship Manager, at 703.837.1093 or kfields@idealliance.org

ABOUT IDEALLIANCE

Idealliance is a global graphic communications industry association. With its legacy reaching back to 1896 Idealliance is a catalyst for workflow transformation and connector for supply chain partners in the broad spectrum of print and packaging. We seek to provide an environment where, together, supply chain partners can innovate the way print is created and produced around the globe. Our specifications have changed the graphic communications supply chain by creating state-of-the-art architectures for production workflows. Our education and certification curriculum is the world’s foremost certifying platform to energize professionals, systems, and facilities. Idealliance members encompass brands, content and media creators, creative agencies and design teams, material suppliers, OEMs, print service providers, technology developers.

Join us to create the future of our industry at www.idealliance.org.