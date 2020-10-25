Share











Idealliance Sponsors Scholarship with Historically Black College/University

Virginia State University Receives Funds for Student Scholarships

Alexandria, VA (October 26, 2020) – Since the founding of Idealliance in 1966 a key ingredient of the Association has been to engage the diverse partners across the graphic communications supply chain to participate and collaborate for the betterment of the industry.

Richard D. Ryan, Idealliance CEO, said, “Our belief is that distinct and different backgrounds and perspectives will ultimately create advancements and opportunities for all in our industry. Amid the current equal justice and opportunity movement in our nation, Idealliance recommits to diversity and inclusiveness within the supply chain in which we serve.”

To support the underrepresented in our industry Idealliance announces a two-year scholarship program with Virginia State University, a Historically Black College/University, located in Ettrick, Virginia.

“We are pleased to work with Idealliance to create a scholarship program to support the next generation in the graphic communications industry. Our plan is for Idealliance to mentor our students to kick-start their careers,” said Charmica E. Harris, Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement & Director of Alumni Relations, Office of Institutional Advancement, Virginia State University.

The Idealliance Board of Directors with the work of its Industry Relations Committee chaired by Traci L. Lucien, Director & Vice President, Print Center, AARP, developed the scholarship program. Ms. Lucien said, “As professionals we are part of the changes in our business and political environment. The Idealliance Board of Directors looked at how we can support diversity in our workforce – and those entering our industry. We decided to start a scholarship program for two (2) students at the Virginia State University and hope others will take our lead to develop the next generation of leaders.”

As a component of the scholarship program, Idealliance Members will serve as mentors to the students. In addition, Idealliance will provide access to Virginia State University to take Idealliance online curriculum as part of the Idealliance Higher Education Program.

CONTACT

For additional information, please contact David Steinhardt, Managing Director, Idealliance, at 703.887.7680 or dsteinhardt@idealliance.org.

ABOUT IDEALLIANCE

Idealliance is a global graphic communications industry association. With its legacy reaching back to 1896 Idealliance is a catalyst for workflow transformation and connector for supply chain partners in the broad spectrum of print and packaging. We seek to provide an environment where, together, supply chain partners can innovate the way print is created and produced around the globe. Our specifications have changed the graphic communications supply chain by creating state-of-the-art architectures for production workflows. Our education and certification curriculum is the world’s foremost certifying platform to energize professionals, systems, and facilities. Idealliance members encompass brands, content and media creators, creative agencies and design teams, material suppliers, OEMs, print service providers, and technology developers.

Join us to create the future of our industry at www.idealliance.org.