Product Spotlight—T-Ref®

The Idealliance T-Reference Card (T-Ref®) is a printed Standard Reference Material (SRM) for agencies, printers, publishers, separators…anyone who wants to control color reproduction quality.

The T-Ref consists of printed swatches of white, yellow, cyan, magenta, and black with readings calibrated to the ANSI Status “T” response. Calibration is traceable to the NIST (National Institute of Science and Technology) primary references.

By using the T-Ref you will be assured that your densitometer is reading as accurately as possible and can determine inter-instrument agreement within your plant, providers, or partners.

The T-Ref was the first reference material to comply with CGATS.11 and is an essential component of any ISO 9000 program.

The T-Ref card is good for 12 months upon being issued, and should be re-purchased annually for bet color accuracy.

Purchase the T-Ref Card from Idealliance here »

Also available with LAB reference, enhanced Status T & E and spectral certified readings, or various instrument specific parameters. All versions of the T-Ref® include a laminated card packaged in a protective folder.

