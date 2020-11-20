Share











Idealliance® Trains Nearly 400 Experts in G7® Methodology Fully Online

Live online color management training serves critical role in global print and packaging industry advancement

Alexandria, VA (November 20, 2020) – Idealliance, the transformational industry association for print and packaging, has successfully adapted G7® Expert training and certification, the leading global program for color management professionals, to create a fully immersive online format in response to the stay-at-home restrictions happening worldwide since the early part of 2020. Idealliance has trained close to 400 individuals since transitioning to the fully online version of the G7 Training.

“The industry has an immediate need for highly skilled professionals who can ensure print quality and drive enterprise-level improvements in speed-to-market, cost reduction, and new revenue opportunities,” said Mike Grady, Vice President of Global Partnerships, Idealliance. Grady added, “G7 Experts utilize highly efficient workflows to position complex supply chains for long term success. These same standards-based methodologies have helped companies manage the immediate risk posed by COVID-19 travel restrictions.”

Live instruction provided by G7 Expert trainers fosters interaction with students of all skill levels and creates an engaging experience through the use of video, whiteboard illustrations of critical concepts, press runs, print calibration simulations, and analysis.

“This year, 2020, was certainly a challenging year. Although COVID-19 has changed the way we do business, the demand for skilled technicians to solve critical problems has not changed,” said Jordan Gorski, Senior Vice President, Idealliance. “We are proud that we have been able to pivot to online training so quickly and continue to serve our worldwide community. Rounding out this year’s training schedule is the final online G7 Expert training for 2020, being held December 14-18.”

Idealliance has proudly served online participants from almost two dozen countries covering North and South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Australia.

