Share











We serve as a global connector for brands, print buyers, service providers, and OEMs.

Idealliance Europe is one of 10 international Idealliance affiliates, focused on providing an open environment driven by members that can strategize, innovate, standardize and implement solutions to the challenges present to the graphic communications community in Europe.

Some of the upcoming events from the European office include:

Idealliance Europe will host Live Online G7 ® Expert Training & Certification event in collaboration with Brobygrafiska, Sweden, on Oct 12th-16 th , 2020.

Expert Training & Certification event in collaboration with Brobygrafiska, Sweden, on Oct 12th-16 , 2020. The next G7 training will follow in March 2021 in collaboration with Elif Packaging in Istanbul, Turkey. Dates are soon to be announced for this G7 training event.

Idealliance Europe is collaborating closely with P&G Europe to introduce training opportunities to their print supply chain. Private G7 Expert training has been scheduled for those suppliers interested in implementing G7 into their workflows to support the global P&G supply chain and other leading global print buyers and brands.

For More Information

Contact Alan Lawlor, Idealliance Europe Managing Director, for details.

Read the rest of the October 2020 Digest from Idealliance »