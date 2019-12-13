Share











Idealliance Continues Leadership in the Global Industry by Introducing the Idealliance Large Format-Industrial-Textile Printing Control Wedge

Alexandria, VA (December 13, 2019) – Idealliance, known for creating legendary print standards and specifications such as GRACoL®, SWOP®, and G7®, and countless ISO standards, is releasing a Large Format-Industrial-Textile Printing Control Wedge to dramatically help users in wide format, industrial, and textile printing.

The Idealliance Large Format-Industrial-Textile Printing Control Wedge was created by the Idealliance Print Properties and Colorimetric Council in order to support the wide format, industrial and textile print segment of the industry. The Idealliance Large Format-Industrial-Textile Printing Control Wedge is designed to help digital print users on non-traditional substrates exceptionally control their print processes and this Idealliance release is a first of its kind for this segment of the industry.

Download Large Format-Industrial-Textile Printing Control Wedge here »

About the Idealliance Large Format-Industrial-Textile Printing Control Wedge

The Large Format-Industrial-Textile Printing Control Wedge is available at no cost from Idealliance. The control wedge comes in a variety of configurations, including default charts and reference files for the X-rite i1 Pro3 Plus, as well as the Barbieri Spectropad. These charts can be read with devices that have larger apertures, and work especially well in situations with uneven surfaces, textiles, and wide format printing.

“This chart will help wide format and users who print on non-traditional substrates,” said Tim Baechle, CEO of Idealliance. “It is another example of how Idealliance helps move the global supply chain, every segment and every print process within the industry. Idealliance has always led the development and implementation of color management and process control in wide format, industrial, textile printing and all printing processes in the industry. We have been certifying companies, technologies, OEMs and individuals throughout the world for an extremely long time and this is another breakthrough from Idealliance that we are bringing to this segment in order to continue to lead and serve.”

Idealliance Print Properties & Colorimetric Council – Creating Tools, Specifications, Standards and Workflows for the Future of Print

Idealliance has an incredible number of projects underway and a myriad of others on the precipice of release, designed to help and guide digital print, including every other segment of printing as well. The members of the Idealliance Print Properties & Colorimetric Council have the deepest level of expertise in inkjet, dye sublimation, industrial, flexography, gravure, offset, screen and every form of digital print, covering every facet and understanding of technologies, instrumentation, process control and color. “Our goal with the Idealliance Large Format-Industrial-Textile Printing Control Wedge is to greatly improve quality and productivity on these non-traditional substrates,” said Ron Ellis, Chair of the Idealliance Print Properties and Colorimetric Council. “These control wedges will help users maintain and greatly improve print quality.”

Idealliance welcomes members who would like to take part and contribute to the upcoming projects and activities of the Idealliance Print Properties and Colorimetric Council. For more information please contact us at ppc@idealliance.org.

