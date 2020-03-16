Share











Massive Sale on Online Training and Certification Courses

BrandQ® Manager Online Training and Certification

(7.1 Hours Run Length)

BrandQ® Manager Online Training and Certification is an individual certification designed to help brand managers and anyone who manages any aspect of color reproduction.

Learn More and Register Now »

Print Planning and Estimating Online Training and Certification Courses

(~3.6 Hours Run Length Each)

These courses cover core planning and estimating concepts and are applicable to any print service provider. They feature practical exercises and supplemental videos showing real-world application with MIS software.

Work in a specific environment? Choose from:

Or get all 4 courses in the all-inclusive Master course

Run time of the complete Master course is ~ 6.5 hours.

(Sale Price: $149, Regular $199)

Learn More & Register Now »

Color Management Professional Online Training and Certification Courses





Being a Certified Color Management Professional® includes the knowledge to improve color accuracy, assure brand color, build color managed workflows, control image color and maximize the value of your color quality. It is also a tremendous foundation to have in order to work to become a G7® Expert or G7® Professional.

Choose From:

Learn More »

G7® Process Control Expert Online Training and Certification

(9.5 Hours Run Length—Only for Certified G7® Experts)

The G7® Process Control course is workflow training from the creative process through print output. It identifies how to standardize workflow processes to reduce costs and expand efficiencies. You must already be a Certified G7® Expert to enroll.

Learn More and Register Now »

Plus! Download the Free Guide to Print Production!

112 Pages of Incredibly Useful Content

Download Now »

Certification Information

All certification courses are self-paced, 100% online, and mobile-enabled, so you can take your learning on the go.

A passing exam with 80% proficiency qualifies the user for professional certification.

Certificates are automatically generated and distributed via email upon successful completion of the course.