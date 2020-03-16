Share

Massive Sale on Online Training and Certification Courses

Massive Sale on On Online Certification and Training Courses from Idealliance

75% Off BrandQ® Manager Certification Courses

75% Off Color Management Professional Certification Courses

$50 Off Print Planning and Estimating Certification Course

50% Off G7® Process Control Expert Certification Course

 PLUS! Free Download of the New Guide to Print Production

 

BrandQ® Manager Online Training and Certification

(7.1 Hours Run Length)

BrandQ® Manager Online Training Sale

BrandQ® Manager Online Training and Certification is an individual certification designed to help brand managers and anyone who manages any aspect of color reproduction.

Learn More and Register Now »

Print Planning and Estimating Online Training and Certification Courses

(~3.6 Hours Run Length Each)

Print Planning and Estimating Master Course on Sale at Idealliance

These courses cover core planning and estimating concepts and are applicable to any print service provider. They feature practical exercises and supplemental videos showing real-world application with MIS software.

Work in a specific environment? Choose from:

  1. Offset (Register Now »)
  2. Flexography (Register Now »)
  3. Digital (Register Now »)
  4. Wide-Format (Register Now »)

Or get all 4 courses in the all-inclusive Master course

Run time of the complete Master course is ~ 6.5 hours.

(Sale Price: $149, Regular $199)

Learn More & Register Now »

Color Management Professional Online Training and Certification Courses

 
Color Management Professional Courses On Sale from Idealliance

Being a Certified Color Management Professional® includes the knowledge to improve color accuracy, assure brand color, build color managed workflows, control image color and maximize the value of your color quality. It is also a tremendous foundation to have in order to work to become a G7® Expert or G7® Professional.

Choose From:

Learn More »

G7® Process Control Expert Online Training and Certification

(9.5 Hours Run Length—Only for Certified G7® Experts)

G7® Process Control Expert Online Training and Certification Sale—50% Off the Regular Price

The G7® Process Control course is workflow training from the creative process through print output. It identifies how to standardize workflow processes to reduce costs and expand efficiencies. You must already be a Certified G7® Expert to enroll.

Learn More and Register Now »

Plus! Download the Free Guide to Print Production!

112 Pages of Incredibly Useful Content

Idealliance Guide to Print Production Free Download

Download Now »

Certification Information

All certification courses are self-paced, 100% online, and mobile-enabled, so you can take your learning on the go.

A passing exam with 80% proficiency qualifies the user for professional certification.

Certificates are automatically generated and distributed via email upon successful completion of the course.