We are excited to announce that Idealliance is transitioning to a new online training portal at the end of the year!
How does this impact you?
Now until December 14:
- Before December 14, 2020 any on-demand training/exams you register for (as well as in-progress training/exams you’re enrolled in), will be accessible through our current training portal.
Stay on top of your training.
- You have until December 31, 2020 to complete these trainings/exams in the current portal.
- As of January 1, 2021, this site will no longer be accessible/active.
- If you lose access to the current system before completing your in-progress training/exams, contact registrar@idealliance.org for access to the new portal, Idealliance Learning.
Change is coming.
- Any online training/exams you purchase after December 13, 2020 will be accessible via Idealliance Learning.
Questions?
Questions? Please contact us at registrar@idealliance.org.