We are excited to announce that Idealliance is transitioning to a new online training portal at the end of the year!

How does this impact you? 

Idealliance Launching new Learning Management System for Online Classes

Now until December 14:

  • Before December 14, 2020 any on-demand training/exams you register for (as well as in-progress training/exams you’re enrolled in), will be accessible through our current training portal. 

  • You have until December 31, 2020 to complete these trainings/exams in the current portal.
  • As of January 1, 2021, this site will no longer be accessible/active. 
  • If you lose access to the current system before completing your in-progress training/exams, contact registrar@idealliance.org for access to the new portalIdealliance Learning

  • Any online training/exams you purchase after December 13, 2020 will be accessible via Idealliance Learning. 

Questions? Please contact us at registrar@idealliance.org. 

