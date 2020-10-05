Share











“Wider is better” could describe this month’s review of two key initiatives underway in Idealliance’s Print Properties Committee (PPC)*: Extended Color Gamut Printing and Print-Wide. Each involves developing specifications, processes, targets, and characterization datasets that can easily be implemented by print service providers and creatives to reproduce the brilliant colors we see in nature or on the latest high dynamic range widescreen TV.

Both projects tackle standardizing methods and processes to enable increased industry adoption of wide-gamut color reproduction using print solutions capable of reproducing life-like hues and brand colors where conventional CMYK printing falls short.

If you are a print manufacturer, brand, or creative using ECG capabilities with flexo, digital, or offset, we encourage your participation in these initiatives. For more information, please visit the Expanded Color Gamut (ECG) Project page.

*Formerly known as the Print Properties & Colorimetric Council.

