Watch the replay of “Print Quality Programs for Brands: Managing Excellence And Protecting Value”

Learn what you can do to manage your brand and protect its value in this BrandQ® webinar.

This webinar goes beyond the objections to give you practical and proven methods and tactics to start to create a print quality program for your brand.

About the webinar

In this webinar you will learn:

Why it’s important to track and control your print quality

Benefits of print quality programs to ensure brands and suppliers are on the same page

Tangible ways to get started, avoid pitfalls, and develop a print quality program

How to meet new COVID-19-related requirements for remote approval

Moderator:

Ron Ellis, Brand Expert and Chair of the Idealliance Print Properties & Colorimetric Council

Panelists:

Brian Keith, Print & Color Management Senior Program Manager of Packaging and Content at Microsoft

Print & Color Management Senior Program Manager of Packaging and Content at Microsoft Sonja Dearden, Print Production Manager at Lindt & Sprüngli (USA), Inc.

About the Presenters

Ron Ellis is a consultant specializing in color management, automation and workflow integration. An Idealliance G7 Expert, G7 Process Control Expert, G7 Expert Trainer, and chair of the GRACoL Committee, Ron has performed hundreds of G7 training and calibrations.

Brian Keith is the Print & Color Management Senior Program Manager of Packaging and Content at Microsoft in Redmond, WA. He has 20+ years of design, brand and packaging industry experience as well as extensive working experience with industry production and manufacturing standards and processes. As Senior Product Manager, he led the creation and worldwide implementation of a new end-to-end color management program across Microsoft’s worldwide supply chain and integrated industry standards and G7® methodologies into the program.

Sonja Dearden is the Print Production Manager at Lindt & Sprüngli (USA), Inc., in Stratham, NH. She has over 15 years of experience in graphic design, print production, and marketing. Her specialties include G7®, print production, prepress, press checks, graphic design, package design, marketing, brand management, and more.

This webinar was originally recorded live on Friday, July 31, 2020. It is part of the Idealliance BrandQ® webinar series. BrandQ® is a unique program focused on the packaging supply chain, providing tools, measurements, methods, and language for facilitating effective communications between brands and suppliers. Learn more about BrandQ »