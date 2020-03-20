Share











Quality Control, Measurement, Color Servers, and the Visual Match | BrandQ® Webinar

Friday, April 17, 2020 • 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)

About the Webinar

Every day, all around the world, an extensive amount of printed products are being assessed by print quality programs that have varying parameters for measuring color.

These programs are widely in use by many brands, but how accurately do they reflect the visual match?

There are global issues in these types of programs where products have a good score but do not visually match the proof.

So where’s the problem?

Is the right thing being measured?

What should be measured?

Are the measurements that are being taken actually correct?

In this webinar we will explore the different control metrics and go over what is required in order to reflect the visual match. We will also discuss special situations such as color areas that are not covered by the common patches found in control strips and color bars (aka control bars). Finally, we will discuss the importance of color selection.

In this webinar you will learn:

How common print quality programs can miss the visual match

What elements are required in order to assess visual match

Special cases such as shadow area colors, custom builds, and other brand color issues

The relationship of the proof to machine capability.

Register even if you can’t attend live. Idealliance is a global organization. All registrants receive a recording of the webinar even if they are unable to attend due to time zone differences.

Moderators:

Timothy Baechle, CEO, Idealliance

Ron Ellis, Brand Expert and Chair of the Idealliance Print Properties & Colorimetric Council

Panelists:

TBA

This webinar is part of the Idealliance BrandQ® webinar series. BrandQ is about communication, education, and validation.

