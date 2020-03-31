Share











GAMUT Podcast Episode #57 from Idealliance

First aired on March 31, 2020

David Hunter, the co-founder and principal at ChromaChecker discusses a critical and often overlooked metric used to predict and quantify print buyers’ expectations for color. David has pioneered a process that quantifies a person’s expectation of color match acceptance and carries it through the complete manufacturing workflow, ensuring success for manufacturers and their customers.

David was one of Apple Computers’ first three ColorSync Profilers. He is also one of the early G7 Experts, and one of just a few authorized G7 Expert trainers in the world. He currently is one of five North American members of the International CIE Committee (TC 8-16), joining those at Idealliance (with CEO Tim Baechle), studying how humans perceive common color appearance.

