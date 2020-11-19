Share











This webinar was recorded live on November 18th at 11:00 a.m. EST

How Direct-to-Can Digital Printing Unlocks Sustainability & Personalized Marketing

In this Webinar:

Idealliance sits down with Sebastien Baril, President of Solucan to discuss how innovative digital printing technology is helping beverage companies meet consumer demands for both sustainable and personalized brand experiences. Direct-to-object digital printing technology unlocks creativity while technical expertise and color management ensures the brand is consistent from beverage can to all other marketing efforts.

About our Guest Expert, Sebastien Baril

Sebastien Baril has been in the print industry for the last 27 years. He spent the majority of those years in the printed packaging business. He started his career as a designer but quickly switched to the technical side including production art, prepress and plates, and has touched all aspects of the print business. He has taken on production, sales, and management roles while working with different print processes such as offset, silkscreen, flexo, and dry offset. He is also a trainer for the Packaging Association of Canada (PAC). Baril is currently leading the Solucan adventure, which is one of the first aluminum can decorators to use a digital press.

SAVE THE DATE

The next GAMUT Webinar will be a little different…

The Webinar will be available to watch on-demand, and there will be a live Q&A to be held on December 9th at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Title: Improving & Unlocking Color in 2021: 6 New Developments in Less than 30 Minutes

Guest Expert: Presented by Ron Ellis, Chair of Idealliance Print Properties Committee

Details: Watch the 30-minute webinar at your convenience and join the an open forum and Q&A in December! (on-demand webinar coming soon)