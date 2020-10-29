Share











This webinar was recorded live on October 28th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EST

How Top-Quality Companies Manage New Print Embellishment Technology

In This Webinar:

Guest Expert Mark Geeves explores how top-quality printers manage consistent special effect embellishments for digital, offset, and flexo packaging applications with G7® calibration and Color-Logic™ System for metallic embellishments. The rapidly growing capability of special effect embellishments helps brands and print services make a differentiating impression. Quality management of this evolving technology is critical to avoiding disaster.

About Our Guest Expert

Mark Geeves is the Co-Founder and Director of Sales & Marketing of Color-Logic Inc. He has over 30 years of experience in the measurement and control of color through his work at X-Rite, Color Savvy, BEST Color, Electronics for Imaging (EFI), GretagMacbeth and Ciba. His expertise is bringing new technologies to market on a global basis. He had extensive involvement in bringing portable instrumentation, embedded instrumentation and automated measurement devices into the graphic arts and color & appearance marketplaces. Mark worked on making ICC color management technology affordable and continues to serve on committees to make implementation easier for printing and publishing applications. Mark has worldwide experience in the development and implementation of color programs in the graphic arts, plastics, automotive and paint markets. As President of BestColor in the Americas he was involved in making inkjet proofing the standard for the Graphic Arts marketplace. Today Mark is helping printers differentiate themselves and their client’s printed marketing materials and packaging at a fraction of the time can cost versus traditional methods of embellishment.

