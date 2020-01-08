Share











Techkon Announces Idealliance® Certification Partnership

Techkon will support Idealliance in its mission to educate and certify the print and packaging supply chain on G7®

Danvers, MA (Jan 8, 2020 TECHKON) – Techkon USA, the innovation leader in densitometers, spectrophotometers, and software solutions for the global print and packaging communities announced today its new partnership program with Ideallliance. Techkon will support Idealliance in its mission to educate and certify the print and packaging supply chain on G7® – the industry-leading set of certification and specification for achieving gray balance and the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes, massively reducing waste and increasing profitability. Idealliance PRINT ANYWHERE™…BRILLIANTLY—One File, One Separation, One Calibration, One Aim Point and One Remarkable Visual Similar Appearance.

The partnership program will provide training participants and their organizations special pricing on G7 devices, software, and on-going support services including webinars, whitepapers, and how-to videos. Additionally, Techkon will supply class attendees with its industry leading handheld pressroom spectrophotometer, the SpectroDens. The Techkon SpetroDens was the first handheld device to offer integrated support for the Idealliance G7 specification and is the only measurement device which reports G7 measurements relative to the measurement of your actual printing stock.

“Techkon’s support of G7 and the upcoming G7 Expert Training event is a perfect fit. One reason for the success of G7 is the global awareness of print service providers that acquiring customers and retaining customers has an incredible amount to do with color management, process control, and having a measurable, predictable, and repeatable process in place. What gets measured, gets managed, especially so in today’s competitive marketplace. Companies like Techkon, who offer tools that support a more precise, calibrated, and measurable workflow are key to enabling G7 and building a more profitable business” said Timothy Baechle, CEO of Idealliance.

Jim Lange, Techkon’s Executive Vice President commented “What Tim’s done at Idealliance is nothing short of impressive” Lange continued “Organizations all along the print supply chain have embraced the importance of global standards and Idealliance is clearly at the forefront. We’re delighted to participate and help support the mission.”

The first G7 training event that Techkon will attend is at EFI’s Connect conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 23rd & 24th, 2020. G7 training is a theory-based program, offering a blend of lab instruction and lecture on how to apply the G7 method on any type of printing process. Participants will gain deep expertise in color theory, the G7 methodology, ISO standards, process control, and press/proof alignment to achieve G7 certification. As G7 Experts and G7 Professionals, these individuals will be certified and licensed by Idealliance as proven leaders in print production and global standards to align all proof and print applications regardless of process, ink, or substrate.

Printing industry professionals interested in attending an upcoming G7 Expert Training can find more information here. Techkon also has a dedicated G7 resource area at https://www.techkonusa.com/resources/g7-support/.

Click here to see the original announcement of the Techkon/Idealliance® Certification Partnership on Techkon’s webite.

ABOUT TECHKON

Techkon is the innovation leader in densitometers, spectrophotometers and color software solutions for the global print community. With a track record of 30 + years of continued technological excellence, Techkon products are chosen for their high degree of measurement accuracy, repeatability, reliability and ease of operation in all sectors of the printing industry. Techkon’s innovative color measurement solutions have led to highly successful implementations by leading OEM press manufacturers and large commercial printers, yielding dramatic gains in quality, productivity and cost savings.

ABOUT IDEALLIANCE

Powering the Supply Chain®

Print Anywhere™…Brilliantly

Idealliance, a global think tank, is a non-profit graphic communications industry organization with 12 strategically located offices around the world. Idealliance serves brands, OEMs, service providers in print and packaging, content & media creators, creative agencies/design teams, material suppliers, and innovators & developers worldwide. We do our work through ISO Standards Innovation, Print and Digital Workflows & Technologies Development & Integration, Technical Research, Certification, Training, Brand & Facility Auditing Programs, Brand Strategy Consulting/Premedia and we serve as a Global Super Connector for brands, print buyers, service providers, & OEMs throughout the world. Our specifications have transformed the graphic communications industry by defining production workflows for color (GRACoL®, SWOP®, XCMYK™, G7®, and BrandQ®). Idealliance is the world’s foremost certifying body for competencies, systems, materials, and facilities, and Idealliance, a Liaison ‘A’ to ISO TC130, is one of the world’s largest contributors and developers of ISO standards.

Join us in creating the future of our industry. www.idealliance.org | (703) 837-1070