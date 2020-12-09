Share











GAMUT Podcast Episode #75 from Idealliance

First aired on December 8, 2020

In this episode of the GAMUT Podcast from Idealliance, our guest John Parson explains the enormous potential of technology that combines the printed page’s educational value with digital media to solve education challenges in a COVID environment. John is the Principal of the Seattle-based consulting firm Intuideas. He is an independent writer, editor, and business analyst in the printing and publishing sectors. John, along with Dr. Harvey Levenson, co-authored the book, “Introduction to Graphic Communication,” Second Edition.

GAMUT is produced and published by Idealliance. Become a member of Idealliance and transform the way you work—forever.

Learn more about Idealliance Certification Programs such as: G7®, BrandQ®, Color Management Professional® and Print Planning & Estimating Professional®.

Support the show

This episode of the GAMUT Podcast is sponsored by:

Reliance on human decision-making for planning and imposition is becoming unsustainable. Tilia Labs is leveraging AI technology to drive a revolution in preproduction, helping printers estimate faster, plan smarter, and manufacture profitably.