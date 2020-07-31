Share











It has been over 90 days now since David Steinhardt and I were asked to step back in as Managing Director and Acting CEO, respectively, to stabilize our association and reestablish its focus on you, our members and prospective members. David is working diligently on a restart of our membership relations and recruitment efforts while I have been focused on financial stability as well as our partner relations with trainers, industry partners and our global network of affiliates.

We have concluded our “First 90 Day” plan, and now I will begin to dive into the relationships we enjoy with all our partners here in North America and around the world. These partnerships have one simple goal – to provide more color management training to more graphics arts specialists. This includes students and other aspiring professionals looking to improve and expand their understanding of how important color fidelity is to our ever expanding global workflows.

If you are one of our global trainers or partners, or you seek to be, you will shortly be provided with a standardized agreement that will feature a consistent set of policies that govern how we go to market to advance more training together. It is vital that these agreements be standardized as Idealliance must adhere to its commitment, as a not-for-profit association, to fully transparent compliance with its policies that protect against unfair trade practices such as collusion or other anti-trust rules. We will distribute these agreements to all our partners in August and will solicit feedback from you to make sure that we are doing everything possible to put the best, most balanced agreements in place.

Doing so will make it easier for each of us to refocus on the most important objective that governs all Idealliance’s efforts – to train more color management professionals. This ensures that our industry is always moving forward, getting better, and growing. That in turn makes us all more successful.

Thanks to the many of you that have reached out to David and me during the last 90 days. We deeply appreciate your interest, care, and consideration of our collective mission. Now is the time for us to get down to business – and my request of all of you is to join Idealliance, support our mission, and let’s train more color management professionals together!

Dick Ryan, Acting CEO, Idealliance