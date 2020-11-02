Share











GAMUT Live Webinar November 18th at 11:00 a.m. EST

How Direct-to-Can Digital Printing Unlocks Sustainability & Personalized Marketing

The GAMUT Live Webinar: November

The GAMUT Live Webinar is a monthly Idealliance webinar series featuring a “gamut” of speakers and topics important to the print and packaging supply chain.

In this webinar, Idealliance will sit down with Sebastien Baril, President of Solucan to discuss how innovative digital printing technology is helping beverage companies meet consumer demands for both sustainable and personalized brand experiences. Direct-to-object digital printing technology unlocks creativity while technical expertise and color management ensures the brand is consistent from beverage can to all other marketing efforts.

Date: November 18th

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

Featuring Guest Expert, Sebastien Baril

Sebastien Baril has been in the print industry for the last 27 years. He spent the majority of those years in the printed packaging business. He started his career as a designer but quickly switched to the technical side including production art, prepress and plates, and has touched all aspects of the print business. He has taken on production, sales, and management roles while working with different print processes such as offset, silkscreen, flexo, and dry offset. He is also a trainer for the Packaging Association of Canada (PAC). Baril is currently leading the Solucan adventure, which is one of the first aluminum can decorators to use a digital press.