GAMUT Podcast Episode #74 from Idealliance

First aired on November 24, 2020

In this episode of the GAMUT Podcast from Idealliance, our guest Steve Smiley of Smiley Color & Associates, an international expert in the field of flexo printing, brand color management, and ISO standards, shares valuable insight on global adoption of G7®, GRACoL® 2013, and universal datasets like ISO/PAS 15339 by brands and print manufacturers. Steve also dives into quality scoring and new improvements like Print Quality Exchange (PQX) and Print Requirements Exchange (PRX) specifications.

Steve Smiley is a 40+year veteran of print manufacturing and pre-media and a world-leading advocate and technical expert for some of the largest consumer product companies, brands, and print service providers. Steve’s contribution to improving tools, processes, specifications, and international quality standards is recognized throughout the supply chain. In 2017, Steve was inducted into the Flexographic Technical Association Hall of Fame. He is also the recipient of the Idealliance Holzinger Award for his exemplary service to the industry through the development of color management innovations that are now standards in the field, the FTA President Award, and the Clemson Top Cat Award. Steve was vital in developing the SWOP and GRACoL specifications, G7 Expert and G7 Master programs, and is the current co-chair for the Committee for Graphic Arts Technology Standards (CGATS).

