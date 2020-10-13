Share











GAMUT Podcast Episode #71 from Idealliance

First aired on October 13, 2020

In this episode of the GAMUT Podcast from Idealliance, our guest Jason Campbell of X-Rite-PANTONE®, explores how they manufacture the Pantone Formula guides used by millions of designers and producers worldwide to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization.

Jason is a critical member of the Idealliance Print Properties Committee (PPC). His career began at a print manufacturer where he spent 16 years managing the modernization and automation of the entire production workflow from design to print. Jason joined X-Rite in 2015 as a Solution Architect focused on packaging and has a unique background in computer science and broad experience in color management, software development, workflow design, and IT. He serves a unique role as a conduit between customer support, product management, and R&D at X-Rite and has a degree in Computer Science from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA.

GAMUT is produced and published by Idealliance – become a member today and join us in creating the future of our industry.

Learn more about Idealliance Certification Programs such as: G7®, BrandQ®, Color Management Professional® and Print Planning & Estimating Professional®.

Support the show

This episode of the GAMUT Podcast is sponsored by:

Reliance on human decision-making for planning and imposition is becoming unsustainable. Tilia Labs is leveraging AI technology to drive a revolution in preproduction, helping printers estimate faster, plan smarter, and manufacture profitably.