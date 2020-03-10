Share











GAMUT Podcast Episode #54 from Idealliance

First aired on March 10, 2020

Michael Toth, Konica Minolta, explains how the use of Lean manufacturing practices like value stream mapping improve print manufacturing efficiency, quality, and customer expectations. Overall, company print manufacturing improvement and operational efficiency starts with the embracement of change and acknowledging that change must occur.

