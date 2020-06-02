Share











GAMUT Podcast Episode #62 from Idealliance

First aired on June 2, 2020

Jay Kelbley, i1Product Manager, X-Rite PANTONE®, discusses the growth in new printing materials like textiles, glass, backlit displays, and how the new family of i1Pro 3 products support them.

Jay holds a master’s degree in fine arts from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He has decades of experience working on color, printer, and camera systems for Kodak, Sony, & Samsung.

X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes.

