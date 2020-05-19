Share











GAMUT Podcast Episode #61 from Idealliance

First aired on May 19, 2020

Dr. Mark Bohan, Director Color Solutions at Konica Minolta, discusses advanced automation of the Accurio Press with IQ-501 technology and how these inventions interact seamlessly with cloud-based color management products like AccurioPro CloudEye. Mark describes how Konica Minolta’s latest solutions fit perfectly within Industry 4.0 and the closed-loop attributes of automated color alignment to G7® target conditions.

