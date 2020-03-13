Learn How to Maximize Your Profits
With Informed Print Planning And Estimating
One of your biggest areas of potential loss is in the complex area of estimating. When you become certified in Print Planning & Estimating, you will become much more confident and accurate in your calculations—saving time, angst, and money.
About Print Planning & Estimating
These four courses cover core planning and estimating concepts and are applicable to any print service provider. They feature practical exercises and supplemental videos showing real-world application with MIS software.
Who Should Enroll
Print media production professionals and managers
All four courses include:
- Interactive learning environment
- Step-by-step instructor-led solutions
- Real life sample problems
- Supplemental videos
- Real-world application demos with MIS software
- Planning and estimating templates
- Printable documents
Idealliance is the leading training & certifying body in the industry with tens of thousands certified globally.
Print Planning & Estimating
Certification Courses
Improve your skills in the essential planning and estimating principles that are critical to your profitability.
Work in a specific environment? Choose from:
Each of the above courses has a run time of approximately 3.6 hours each.
Want it all? Try the Master course, which includes all four courses in one bundle!
Run time of the complete Master course is ~ 6.5 hours.
Certification Information
All certification courses are self-paced, 100% online, and mobile-enabled, so you can take your learning on the go.
A passing exam with 80% proficiency qualifies the learner for professional certification and inclusion in the Idealliance database of certified experts.
Certificates are automatically generated and distributed via email upon successful completion of the course.
Upon successful completion you will be certified for 2 years.