GAMUT Podcast Episode #56 from Idealliance

First aired on March 24, 2020

Ron Ellis, Chair of Idealliance Print Properties & Colorimetric Council and leading global brand consultant, is back to discuss the value of latest Idealliance’s Guide to Print Production v20.

This is a free publication that addresses new ISO standards, new characterization datasets, new specifications in printing and packaging, lighting, viewing, measurement and a tremendous amount of new leading practices.

Idealliance’s Guide to Print Production is an insight into our work at Idealliance, free to the world. It is about design, to proofing, to printing, to packaging, and includes leading methods and techniques for reproducing a creative concept or image on targeted output media.

