As a Color Management Professional® (CMP) Master you are able to help print facilities ensure color accuracy and quality that far exceeds customer expectations.

A CMP Master has proven expertise in Color Management—from Fundamentals, Digital Print, Offset Print, Premedia and Creative Design.

Who Should Enroll

Print and digital media production professionals

Managers of all levels

Professionals charged with the design and production of creative content

Premedia, digital media, and offset print production professionals and managers.

Details

When you register for CMP Master, you will receive access to all 5 Color Management Professional® Courses for one low price of $199. This is a total of 17.5 Hours of Training. You must pass at least 3 courses for the CMP Master Certification. See more details below.

The individual courses are on sale for $99 each until June 30th. So by purchasing the Master course at this unbelievably discounted rate, it’s like you are getting courses for free!

Gain a Deep Understanding of:

Color Theory

Color Management

Calibration and Linearization

Profiling

ICC Profiles

Color Evaluation

And Much More

The CMP Master Course Is Five Full Online And Self-Paced Certification Courses In One:

*Click on an individual course name to see a detailed list of all the lessons and view a sample lesson

Choose From:

Fundamentals | 12 Lessons – 4.3 Hours

Creative | 16 Lessons – 2.7 Hours

Digital Print | 14 Lessons – 3.6 Hours

Offset Print | 15 Lessons – 3 Hours

PreMedia | 6 Lessons – 4.3 Hours

How Certification Works for CMP Master:

Each individual self-paced course has its own online certification exam where you need a score of 80% or higher to pass.

To earn the CMP Master designation, you need to pass the Fundamentals course and any two of the other courses that you choose.

You will have access to all five courses but you only need to pass three (including Fundamentals) to earn the certification and enjoy the highest level of color management certification in the industry.

You will be certified for 2 years and receive a certificate and electronic badges that are perfect to put on your business card, website, or email signature to show the world your elite status.

To maintain certification you must successfully complete a recertification training every two (2) years.

All certification courses are self-paced, 100% online, and mobile-enabled, so you can take your learning on the go.

