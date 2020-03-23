Sale! 80% Off the All-Online Color Management Professional® Master Online Training and Certification Course
As a Color Management Professional® (CMP) Master you are able to help print facilities ensure color accuracy and quality that far exceeds customer expectations.
A CMP Master has proven expertise in Color Management—from Fundamentals, Digital Print, Offset Print, Premedia and Creative Design.
Who Should Enroll
- Print and digital media production professionals
- Managers of all levels
- Professionals charged with the design and production of creative content
- Premedia, digital media, and offset print production professionals and managers.
Details
When you register for CMP Master, you will receive access to all 5 Color Management Professional® Courses for one low price of $199. This is a total of 17.5 Hours of Training. You must pass at least 3 courses for the CMP Master Certification. See more details below.
The individual courses are on sale for $99 each until June 30th. So by purchasing the Master course at this unbelievably discounted rate, it’s like you are getting courses for free!
Gain a Deep Understanding of:
- Color Theory
- Color Management
- Calibration and Linearization
- Profiling
- ICC Profiles
- Color Evaluation
- And Much More
The CMP Master Course Is Five Full Online And Self-Paced Certification Courses In One:
Choose From:
- Fundamentals | 12 Lessons – 4.3 Hours
- Creative | 16 Lessons – 2.7 Hours
- Digital Print | 14 Lessons – 3.6 Hours
- Offset Print | 15 Lessons – 3 Hours
- PreMedia | 6 Lessons – 4.3 Hours
How Certification Works for CMP Master:
- Each individual self-paced course has its own online certification exam where you need a score of 80% or higher to pass.
- To earn the CMP Master designation, you need to pass the Fundamentals course and any two of the other courses that you choose.
- You will have access to all five courses but you only need to pass three (including Fundamentals) to earn the certification and enjoy the highest level of color management certification in the industry.
- You will be certified for 2 years and receive a certificate and electronic badges that are perfect to put on your business card, website, or email signature to show the world your elite status.
- To maintain certification you must successfully complete a recertification training every two (2) years.
All certification courses are self-paced, 100% online, and mobile-enabled, so you can take your learning on the go.
